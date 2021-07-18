Karimanagar: Cyclothon promotes Haritha Haram

Karimanagar: Haritha Haram and cycling were both symbols of change in human lifestyle, said District Collector K Shashanka.

He along with the city Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranti took part in 'Cyclothon' to create awareness among the people about growing plants. Around 200 people took part in the cycle rally organised by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, the Municipal Corporation during the previous Haritha Haram programme planted around 40,000 plants in one place under the Miyawaki system to grow a mini-forest.

Such mini forests have been developed in 11 places across the city and they were serving as a lug space for the city dwellers. Everyone must make the planting of saplings in Haritha Haram a personal responsibility to make it success, Shashanka said.

The KMC has been distributing six saplings to each household and the residents have to plant them in their homes. The only great asset that could be given for future generations was green forests. People must come forward to increase the green belt in the city on a large scale, he said.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani, Trainee Collector Mayank, Cycling Association President Narendar Reddy, Agricultural Market Committee Officer Padmavati, SE Krishna Rao and others were present.