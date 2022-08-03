Karimnagar: 31 children rescued under Operation Muskan

Karimnagar: District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson Dhanalakshmi said that the Operation Muskan- VIII conducted from July 1 to 31 yielded successful results.

The operation had help of Telangana Women and Child Welfare department, Police, with Labour, Child Line 1098, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) and voluntary organisations.

Speaking to the media along with the committee members Rendla Kalinga Shekhar, K Vijay Kumar, Radha, Archana Reddy she said that three special teams, Karimnagar Rural, Karimnagar Urban and Huzurabad were formed in 16 mandals of the district.

Each team consisted of one SI, four constables, ICPs staff, Child Line 1098 representative and labour officer jointly conducted extensive inspections in 16 mandals of the district during the days of this month.

Total 31 children (30 boys and one girl)) were rescued and they were produced before the CWC. 12 children were rescued in Karimnagar Urban, 11 in Karimnagar Rural and 8 in Huzurabad area. Of them 9 were from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh -1, Bihar- 7, Madhya Pradesh -1, Rajasthan -10 and West Bengal-3.

The CWC Karimnagar counselled the children and were sent to their native places with their relatives and parents and enrolled them in school. The children worked in constructions, hotels, dhabas and quarries, Dhanalakshmi said.

She congratulated District Women and Child Welfare department officials, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPs) staff, police, District Child Line 1098 team and labour Officers who participated in Operation Muskan VIII.