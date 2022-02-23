Karimnagar: Bandi accuses KCR of doing cheap politics

Karimnagar: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of doing cheap politics by giving unauthorised orders to officials not to do the works of BJP MPs, MLAs and local public representatives.

The government failed to provide the Governor a helicopter to go to Medaram and the Ministers failed to welcome her.

KCR was telling blatant lies, he said and sought to know if Telangana really became the golden Telangana while ridiculing KCR's statement that he would make the nation a golden India and more powerful than America.

Sanjay Kumat vented his anger against the electronic and print media owned by KCR and said he had complained to the Centre to take action against them for spreading lies against the BJP and its leaders.

The party state vice-president Dr NVSS Prabhakar, former MLAs Katakam Mrutyunjayam and Bodige Shobha, district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy, secretary Bomma Jayashree, district leaders Sivaramakrishna and Anil Reddy were present at the meeting.

Warns dissenters

Serious action would be taken against those crossing the party's line of discipline, warned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday referring to the issue of dissidents in the party. He said BJP is the most disciplined party.

No matter how senior the leaders were they had to work according to the party ideologies and policies and there would be no tolerance towards indiscipline.

Speaking at the party meeting, Sanjay Kumar said there would be some perpetual dissidents in any party and they do not work but target those who work for the party. There was no need to care about them.

Everyone must work in good faith for the party. It was time for the BJP to come to power in the State. If anyone goes astray believing the dissidents' words, their political future would be ruined, he advised the cadres.

Hitting out at the CM KCR he said the CM started a new drama called 'Federal Front' with a strategist named PK (Prashant Kishore). He was spreading poisonous propaganda against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surveys show that people were leaning towards the BJP and hence the TRS leaders were inciting attacks on BJP leaders. However, the BJP leaders have nothing to fear. The national leadership is in complete agreement with us, he said, asking the cadres to fight passionately over public issues.