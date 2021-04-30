Karimnagar : Bandi Sanjay Kumar enquires about Covid situation

Karimnagar : BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district with District Collector Shashanka.

Bandi directed the Collector to make appropriate arrangements for the corona victims coming to the district center in large numbers from the surrounding areas of Karimnagar district.

Corona victims in public and private hospitals were asked to make sure that there is no shortage of oxygen, remediesivir and other drugs. He said the Central government is ready to provide any assistance.

He said that public is panicking with some false propaganda about the corona, adding that those who could recover from the corona due to these articles were bringing the situation to death with unnecessary anxiety.

He urged everyone to take advice from the Health department and doctors. He suggested that home isolation and corona patients in the hospital should have the courage and determination to conquer the virus.

Also, Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged people not to come out unnecessarily, to wear masks if they come out for an emergency purpose and maintain physical distance.