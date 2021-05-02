Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspects isolation wards

Karimnagar: MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the Covid-19 isolation ward set up at a sports school in Karimnagar on Saturday. The facilities set up in the isolation ward were examined.

He then spoke to the corona victims who were being treated in the ward and reassured them.

He urged the patients not to worry, to dispel the myths and to seek treatment as prescribed by the doctors. Unnecessary panic in the case of the corona is leading to death, suggesting that patients should have the will to conquer the corona.

Bandi directed the staff to keep the isolation ward clean and make the necessary medicines available to the patients.