Karimnagar: BC Association seek repair NH 563

Karimnagar: State BC Associations alleged that the national highway 563, one of the major highways in the State that connects seven districts is in worst condition with potholes everywhere. It's a shame that local leaders, officials and the government are ignoring the pitiable road condition, they added.



The members of the State BC Association submitted a petition to the Project Director of National Highways Authority - Warangal seeking to expedite repairs to the potholes on national highway. They also requested funds should be allocated immediately for the repairs.

They requested to undertake repairs on NH 563 from Karimnagar via Warangal via Manakondoor, Shankarpatnam, Huzurabad (70 km), from Karimnagar to Jagtial via Pudur (Kodimyala mandal), Gangadhara (59 km) and a total of 129 km of road has now become not conducive for travel with a lot of potholes.

Speaking after submitting the petition, the association members said that many accidents were taking place due to the damaged road linking the seven districts. They further said the Project Director of NHAI had been asked to immediately bring to the notice of the Central and State governments that the governments should immediately respond by allocating funds for repairs avoiding inconvenience to the commuters.

BC Student Union North Telangana coordinator Jakkani Sanjay Kumar, BC community leaders Dandu Srinivas, Devunuri Siddhartha, Devunuri Yuva Suman, Kishore, Anand and others were present on the occasion.