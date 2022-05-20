  • Menu
Karimnagar: BJP workers get berth on district telecom panel

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar handing over the appointment orders to newly appointed members of the District Telecom Board Advisory Committee in Karimnagar on Thursday
Five BJP leaders from Karimnagar district have been appointed as members of the District Telecom Board Advisory Committee.

Karimnagar: Five BJP leaders from Karimnagar district have been appointed as members of the District Telecom Board Advisory Committee.

Karimnagar district BJP branch district media convenor Katakam Lokesh, district vice president Mada Venkata Reddy, Minority Morcha president MD Sami Parvez, district leaders Chennamadhavuni Narasimha Raju and Mahila Morcha leader M Chaitanya were appointed as the Telecom Board Advisory Committee members. BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday handed over the appointment orders issued by the Union Communications Ministry to them. On this occasion, the MP honoured and congratulated all of them.

The leaders thanked Bandi Sanjay Kumar for giving them the opportunity to become District Telecom Board members. They then reported to the Karimnagar district BSNL headquarters with the appointment orders and called on the telecom GM.

Speaking on the occasion, they said they would do their part to strengthen BSNL in Karimnagar district.

