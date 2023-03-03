Karimnagar Book Festival gets underway in grand manner

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that no matter how advanced the technology is, search engines like Google are still collecting information through books. Kamalakar inaugurated Karimnagar Book Festival organised at Pakala Yashoda Reddy Vedika on the occasion of International Women's Day at Jyotiba Phule Park here on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that one can increase knowledge and give it to the future generations, and by reading a book, one can shape his life in a wonderful way.





After the emergence of Telangana, to celebrate International Women's Day, a book exhibition was organised for a week under the aegis of Telangana Sahitya Akademi and district administration, he said. The minister said that there was a great response from the public to the book fair organised in the past, people visited the stalls and books worth about Rs 16 lakh were sold. It is only because of books that the history of generations is glorified and such wealth of knowledge should be respected. The Chief Minister KCR also learned history through books and fought for a separate state.





Kamalakar said that he gained knowledge by actively participating in the movement with the inspiration he got from the novels and books he read in his childhood. During the week-long book festival poets, writers and women will be felicitated from the first day to the last day. Dist Welfare Officer K.Sabhitha Kumari, CP L Subbarayudu, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal, Shyam Prasad Lal, Trainee Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao were present in the event.



