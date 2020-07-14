Karimnagar: Cable bridge works will complete by Dasara says Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The construction works of cablebridge which were taken up at an investment of Rs 183 crore will be completed by Dasara festival, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday.

The Minister accompanied by the city Mayor Y Sunil Rao and officials concerned inspected the cable bridge works which are in progress at Alugunur bridge in Karimnagar district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that to solve the traffic problems on the Alugunur bridge and to link the Karimnagar district with Warangal and South India, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned the cable bridge for the district.

For the first in Telangana, the cable bridge construction was taken up on Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad and the second one in Karimnagar. Even though the construction works of cable bridge are going on at brisk pace, there have been some obstacles in acquisition of land and construction of approach road, he informed.

Along with constructing the cable bridge, dynamic lighting system will be set up by using advanced and modern technology. As some people approached the court seeking stay for the construction of the cable bridge, the works are delayed to some extent. But after the completion of works by October 2, the cable bridge inauguration will be done, he assured.

Once the cable bridge will be operational, the traffic for the vehicles which will be heading towards Warangal will be cleared. The cable bridge in Karimnagar district will be the biggest compared to Howrah, Mumbai and in South India, he said.