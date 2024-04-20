Karimnagar: Candidates of major parties file nominations

Karimnagar : Candidates of major political parties filed nominations in both parliamentary constituencies of the joint Karimnagar district on the second day of the general election nomination process.

On Friday, BJP leader Banda Ramana Reddy filed a set of nomination papers to District Election Officer, Collector Pamela Satpathy on behalf of Karimnagar Parliamentary candidate Bandi Sanjay.

Koppula Eshwar on behalf of the BRS Party, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna on behalf of the Congress Party, filed two sets each and Konkati Lingamurthy on behalf of the BRS party filed one set of nomination papers for the Peddapalli seat.The buzz of nominations will be seen till April 25. Candidates of major parties are using this occasion as a platform to show their strength. First, a set of nomination is filed. This is followed by arrangements made to file another set of nomination with a huge rally. The candidates are inviting chief leaders of the respective parties to this programme.

Moreover, candidates of major parties are making plans to hold massive meetings in the Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26. While BJP and Congress candidates are inviting their party’s national leaders, BRS planning to hold road shows with party chief KCR, working president KTR and MLA Harish Rao.

On behalf of the Congress party, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also attend a large public meeting to be organised in the joint district soon. With the campaigning style of the chief leaders, the actual election frenzy will be more visible in all Assembly segments.

