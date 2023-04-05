Karimnagar: Cell phones strictly not allowed at exam centres

Karimnagar: Additional Collector Garima Agarwal ordered the officials that students, staff and those who come for surprise inspection should not be allowed to enter the examination centres with a cell phone under any circumstances.

On Tuesday evening, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reviewed the arrangements to be made for the tenth class examinations from Hyderabad through video conference with District Collectors and Police Department officials.

On this occasion, the Additional Collector explained to the Minister about the arrangements made for the tenth class examinations in the district. 10th class examinations in 76 examination centers were conducted peacefully and smoothly without any problems for the past two days and steps will be taken to ensure that the examinations to be held in the future are also conducted smoothly, she said.

District-level meetings have already been held with the concerned officials and instructions and orders have been issued. Section 144 will be implemented strictly at the examination centres and ASHA and ANM will be made available there. Police, Revenue and Flying Squads officials have been kept on alert at the examination centres, Agarwal said.

After the video conference, talking to the officials Additional Collector directed the District Education Officer to make strict arrangements from the delivery of the question papers to the centres. Strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in their duties, she warned.

Additional Commissioner of Police Chandrasekhar said that security measures have been taken in examination centre-wise and SI level officer has been kept alert and the police will be vigilant and strict measures will be taken till the end of the examination every day.

In this video conference, Additional Collector G.V. Shyamprasad Lal, Karimnagar, Huzurabad RDOs Anand Kumar, Harisingh, Education Officer Janardhan Rao, ACPs Karunakar, Tula Srinivasa Rao, other police officers, municipal commissioners and others participated.