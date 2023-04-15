Karimnagar: Children create world record by reciting Preamble of Constitution

Karimnagar: Marking the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanthi, the girls of Chocolate Kids School set a new world record by eloquently reciting the Preamble of the Constitution of India on Friday.

The Preamble which is a symbol of India's civil rights, heritage and freedom was read by 40 young children from 4 years 7 years age in shortest time of 48 minutes and 42 seconds and won a rare record.

It was very special that these very young children recite the Preamble of the Constitution written by Ambedkar. International Wonder Book of Records India co-ordinator Bingi Narendra Goud and State co-ordinator Gangadhar announced that it as a world record by taking it under the record category.

Principal Sri Vidya said that apart from education, children's mental and physical development being done in many subjects like Constitution, G.K., Bhagavad Gita and Karate.

Harish Kumar, Murali, Ashok Samrat, Karthik Satish, Anil, Sai, Aravind teachers Nagalakshmi, Ravali, Afrin participated in this programme.