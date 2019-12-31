Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka holds meet with parties

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka appealed all the political parties to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of municipal elections, scheduled to be held on January 22. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with the leaders of various political parties and Municipal Commissioners at the Collectorate's conference hall in Karimnagar.



Stating that the voters list was announced on December 30 regarding the municipal elections, the Collector asked the political leaders to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned if they have any objections by January 3. After making corrections if needed, the final list will be announced on January 4 along with declaring the draw notification about polling stations, he added.

If the representatives of political parties have any objections regarding the polling stations, they should inform the same to the authorities by January 8, which will be sorted out and final list will be announced on January 13.

Collector Shashanka said the State Election Commission will announce the notification of municipal elections on January 7 and nominations will be received from January 8 to 10 and the scrutiny will be held on January 11. The candidate has to appeal on January 12 if they have any objections and the objections, if any, will be solved by January 13. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14 and the final list of candidates will be announced on the same day.

Elections will be held on January 22 and counting process will be held on January 25. The candidates, who are contesting in corporation limits, can spend about Rs 1.5 lakh and those, who are contesting in Municipalities can spend about Rs 1 lakh for their election campaign as per the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, the Collector informed. If anyone has issues regarding the elections process, they can complaint to tollfree number 0878 2234731, he suggested.

Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Municipal Commissioner Venu Gopal Reddy, Choppadandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Kottapalli Municipal Commissioners Rajendar Kumar, Rasheed and Srinivas Reddy, BJP party leaders D Maruthi, AIMM leader Md Akhil, Congress leader M Mohan Chary, TRS leader Ch Hari Shankar, MIM leader Bharkath Ali, CPI (M) leader Srinivas, CPI leader P Kedari, TDP leader K Agaiah and BSP leader T Nagaraju were present along with others.