Karimnagar : Contract medical workers demand salary hike

Karimnagar : Contract workers of Karimnagar Civil Hospital went on strike from Sunday (May 2) in front of the hospital here, demanding the government to increase their salaries.

Addressing the workers, CITU district secretary Adla Ramesh and Hospital Contract Workers Union president Sharada alleged that the government was not increasing the salaries of the contract workers of the hospital, who were serving the poor patients treating them like their own relatives along with facing all kinds of difficult situations.

"The government sanctioned corona incentives to all frontline workers of various sectors but ignored sanitation workers, patient-care workers and security guards working in hospitals.

Even after informing the issue to the government, Commissioner and district officials, justice is not done to contract workers," they pointed out.

Reminding that the DME, in the past, had promised to discuss the workers' problems and to resolve them after conducting joint meetings every month and he also gave written assurance to the contract workers, but till date not even a single problem was solved, they alleged.

Adla Ramesh and Sharada criticised though strike notice was given to the District Collector, labour officer, hospital superintendent and contract agency on April 19, till date no step was taken to discuss their problems and resolve them.

The duo leaders informed that the contract workers by risking their lives providing services to corona patients.

But the government was not in a mood to consider their services, hence they launched strike from Sunday and will continue their strike till all their problems were solved, they stated.