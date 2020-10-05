Karimnagar: Crime against women increased under BJP govt, fumes CPI

Karimnagar: Both, the Central government and Uttar Pradesh (UP) State government, have joined hands and ruling the public with cruelty while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was ruling like a monarch and protecting the murderers, alleged CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy.

Speaking at a press meet here on Sunday, he alleged that harassment and attacks on women, especially on those belonging to Dalit community, are increasing day-by-day in the reign of BJP government. The Central government seems to be more interested over the health of America President Donald Trump than on the health of the people here, he criticised.

"In the recent past, incidents of attacks and murders have been increasing against Dalits, tribals, minorities and other backward class people across the country. Instead of taking steps to prevent such incidents, the government is trying to bring new acts to take away the power of States," he pointed out.

By bringing new reforms in the education sector, the Central government is trying to incorporate communalism through subjects. It should withdraw from such actions, which are against the Constitution of India, he added.

The CPI State secretary said there is no safety for women and girl children present in the State and in the country. Alleging that police are becoming puppets in the hands of the ruling parties of various States and at the Centre, which is not good for democracy, he questioned the police to tell the reasons for giving clean chit to Nayeem gang. Why the State government is trying to hide details of land mafia of Nayeem gang, he questioned.

Chada Venkat Reddy said the CPI will welcome the move of regularisation of lands as per survey numbers through new Revenue Act, but it is opposing collecting extra money from the people in the name of new LRS scheme. The government must protect the catchment area of lakes, tanks and ponds along with wakf board lands, he demanded.

CPI leaders P Kedari, K Srujan Kumar, B Ashok, K Surendar Reddy, B Mahendar, K Manikanta Reddy, G Pochamallu and N Srinivas were present along with others.