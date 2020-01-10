Karimnagar Dairy must reach to more households: Collector

Karimnagar: The Karimangar dairy must spread to some more families and should flourish to support the dairy farmers, said District Collector K Shashank here on Thursday.



The Collector attended as a chief guest to the Sankranthi Festival celebrations organised by Karimnagar Dairy.

After inaugurating the rangoli competitions, Collector K Shashank said that for the past 20 years, the Karimnagar Dairy has been continuing with as many as 70,000 dairy farmers which is a very good sign.

He suggested the farmers that along with cultivating crops, they must domestic cattle which would be helpful to them in agriculture and also will become a source of income.

Collector K Shashank appreciated the dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao for not only supporting the dairy farmers but also taking various welfare scheme to the people and protecting the tradition and culture by celebrations festivals with farmers.

The Collector distributed prizes to the farmers who have been collecting large amounts of milk and to the children of dairy farmers who are good at studies along with scholarships on the occasion and also distributed the prizes to the winners of rangoli competitions.

The Collector also gave financial aid provided by Karimnagar Dairy to family members of the deceased dairy farmers.

Karimnagar Dairy MD Shankar Reddy, Urban tahasildar Venkat Reddy, Dairy directors, General Managers, employees and dairy farmers were present.