Karimnagar DCCB uses folk media to educate rural people

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) which has emerged as the best cooperative bank in the country and received several national awards by the NAFSCOB and NABARD since last few years, has embarked upon an ambitious task of bringing the rural folk into the banking sector and launched financial literacy programmes in the rural areas.

The Karimnagar DCCB is using the most effective traditional folk media to reach to the rural masses by organising financial literacy programmes. The DCCB had chosen the 'Burra Katha' (Nukkad natak), the ancient form of folk media to motivate the people and educate them about the importance of financial discipline and utilisation of cooperative bank services with the support of NABARD. Even with the modern mass media and the advent of social media, there is still a good craze for the traditional folk media in the rural areas.

Though, the mass media are not performing the role expected because of some limitations. On the other hand, the folk media communication has emerged as significant tools in the process of educating the rural people in the desired direction, as is evident with the overwhelming turnout for the 'Burrakatha" shows organised in various villages of the integrated Karimnagar district.

During a "Burrakatha' show organised in Singapur village of Huzurabad mandal on Tuesday as part of financial literacy programme by DCCB, the ruralfolk turned out in large numbers and enjoyed the captivating performance by the artists. The folk artists had explained in detail about the importance of Karimnagar DCCB and its history of completing 100 years of existence and making profits.