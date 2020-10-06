Karimnagar: Distribute Bathukamma sarees by October 15

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials of concerned departments to complete the process of distribution of Bathukamma sarees by October 15. He held a review meeting with district officials at the Collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Monday.

The Collector ordered the officials to appoint teams including village panchayat secretary, women groups and ration shop dealers to distribute Bathukamma sarees in villages. Whereas in towns and municipal limits, the teams must include bill collector of wards, women groups and ration shop dealers.

The Collector ordered them to distribute sarees on October 9, 10 and 11 at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries keeping in view of widespread of coronavirus and after October 11, distribute the sarees through ration shops to all those women, aged above 18 years. Around 3.10 lakh Bathukamma sarees will be distributed to the beneficiaries in the district. Due to Covid-19, the special teams and dealers must distribute the sarees by wearing face masks, applying sanitizers and by maintaining physical distance, he added.

The State government is distributing Bathukamma sarees to all those women, who crossed 18 years, irrespective of caste and religion on the occasion of Bathukamma festival. The beneficiaries have to show any identity, either ration card or Aadhar card. The Collector ordered the officials to take the sginatures of the beneficiaries after giving sarees to them.

District revenue officer Venkat Madhav Rao, Municipal Commissioner Kranthi, district village development officer Venkateswar Rao, district agriculture officer Sridhar, district panchayat officer Veera Buchhaiah, textile and jute industry department additional director Sampath, RDOs Anand Kumar and P Ben shalom were present along with others.