Karimnagar district judge elevated as TS High Court judge

Karimnagar The United Karimnagar district Judge MG Priyadarshini has been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judge of the Telangana High Court.

Priyadarshini took charges as district judge on October 29, 2020, and since then she had participated in several programmes in the district. She is known for resolving thousands of pending cases by organising Lok Adalats. Telangana High Court and district advocates, staff and others congratulated Priyadarshini.

She also thanked advocates, staff and other judges of the court for support. Similarly, Anupama Chakravarthy, who had also worked in Karimnagar district judge, was also elevated to the Telangana High Court as judge.