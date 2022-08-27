Karimnagar district officials lauded for 100% plantation in Haritha Haram

Karimnagar: Special Chief Secretary of State Forest and Environment Department, Shantha Kumari praised Karimnagar district officials for achieving a hundred per cent plantation in Haritha Haram.

On Friday, she inspected the development works being carried out in the Haritha Haram programme in the Karimnagar district. The Special Chief Secretary was accompanied by District Collector RV Karnan and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal.

Shantha Kumari inspected saplings planted in the road meridian and on both sides of the Rajeev Rahadari from Gundlapalle to Timmapur and inquired about the steps being taken to promote the growth of plants.

At Thimmapur Mandal Praja Parishad office, she inspected the plants in the nursery on the premises of the office and talked to the labourers. In Elagandal village of Kothapalli mandal, Brihat Palle Prakriti was inspected and inquired about the work being done by the authorities for the conservation of plants.

The top officials appreciated the 100 per cent survival of plants planted in Brihat Palle Prakriti Vanam. Later she reviewed Haritha Haram progress with DRDA, DFO and MPDO. She congratulated the authorities for making the Haritha Haram programme a success in the Karimnagar district.

Talking to the officials on this occasion, she advised them to check every plant planted in three rows and plant new plants in place of fallen and broken plants As part of the programme 16,000 saplings were planted on a 35.90 km stretch in the district.

Collector Karnan said that in the year 2022-23 in the district, the target was to plant 47.08 lakh saplings and 100.57 per cent of the target was achieved as 47,34,990 plants have been planted.