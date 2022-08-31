Karimnagar district to be developed as a model district: Gangula

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that Karimnagar district would be developed as a model district.

As part of the development of Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Vice Chairman Seva Islawat and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar along with the Minister performed Bhumi Pooja for the lighting works of Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) here on Tuesday.

With Rs 9 crore funds, the works of installing 800 central lighting poles from NTR statue in the city to Odyaram via Padmanagar on Sircilla bypass road have been started. The contractor was directed to complete and provide the central lighting works by Dussehra.

On this occasion, Kamalakar said CM KCR has released enough funds for the development of Karimnagar and was working to develop the city in all fields. The government announced that special measures would be taken to develop all areas under SUDA.