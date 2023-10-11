Karimnagar: Disunity root cause of ryots’ sufferings

Karimnagar: The main reason for the poverty and backwardness of the farmers is that they are not organised, said the convener of Kisan Gramin Mela P Sugunakar Rao.

On the second day of the mela here on Tuesday, he called upon the farmers to work collectively. Farmer’s growth is possible only through cooperative societies and FPOs to exchange their crops and add value and become traders.

He said that governments are neglecting farmers because they are unorganised. 70 per cent of the people are still in rural areas and 10 lakh farmers are giving up farming every year due to the crisis in the agricultural sector.

Sugunakar Rao said that the farmer is facing difficulties due to being limited only to growing crops, besides crop products, the farmer will develop economically by raising animal husbandry, vegetables and orchards.

He said that in the past, governments used to make farmers aware of many things through agricultural exhibitions, but now through Kisan Jagran Kisan Grameen Mela, the farmers are informed about new methods, machines and tools.

NABARD officer Manohar Reddy said that through NABARD, the Central government has provided various schemes to the state governments for the rural occupations of the farmers and rural people.

(KVIC) Khadi Rural Industries State Director G Narayana Rao said that KVIC is working for the economic development of the farmers in the villages and various professions in Karimnagar.

President of Gramin Bharati Raja Reddy said that programmes are being carried out by Gram Bharati to work with the government and social organisations for the development of the village. Madhavrao, Dean of Government Veterinary College, explained about animal husbandry. Dr. Anita explained about cattle health problems. Dr. Santoshi explained about veterinary education opportunities.

KVK scientist Venkateswara Rao informed about high-yielding paddy and cotton crops. The ideal farmers Venkat Reddy and Madhav Reddy explained their experiences. Udaya Bhaskar, representative of Manjeera organisation explained the various benefits of fish farming.

More than ten thousand farmers visited Kisan Grameen Mela. BJP leaders Mallesham Yadav, Sunil Rao, Durga Maruti, Anand, Moluguri Kishore, Laxman, Muneer Khan, Narasimha Reddy, Jitender Reddy, Balram Singh, Anji, FPO presidents Kamalakar Rao, Venkat Reddy, Shankaraiah, Purushottam Rao, Bapureddy, Parasuramulu and others participated.