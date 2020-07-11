Karimnagar doctor rendering invaluable services in New Delhi

Karimnagar: Native of Karimnagar, Dr Padala Rajesh has been treating corona positive patients and taking care of them at Max Health Care Centre in New Delhi for the past three months.



Dr P Rajesh was born in Chenjarla village of Karimnagar district and completed SSC in Vaniniketan High School; intermediate in Sri Chaitanya College; and did MBBS in Chalmeda Anand Rao Medical Science College.

After completing internship at Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad from 2017 to 2018, he wrote exam of Royal College of Physicians, London and got qualified. Presently Dr Rajesh has been working as internal medicine resident at Max Health Care Centre at country's capital.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone, Dr P Rajesh said that he has not met his parents Shankaraiah and Nirmala and his family members for the past three months, who live in Karimnagar, due to outbreak of Covid-19 and also because of the hectic schedule of giving treatment to corona positive patients. "This situation is a first kind of experience for many young and aspiring doctors, who have to treat the affected-patients, at the same time they have to take precautions so as not to get infected. The doctors are facing a lot of hardships in tackling the patients," he added.

Dr Rajesh said as the effect of coronavirus is very severe in New Delhi, medical treatment is being provided to thousands of people, who approach hospital. It is the responsibility of every doctor to serve the patients, who are suffering from illness, with full of commitment, he stated.