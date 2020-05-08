Karimnagar: Don't fix standing limit for advocates appealed by TBC member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar

Karimnagar: Telangana Bar Council (TBC) Member Kasuganti Lakhsman Kumar appealed Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad and Law Secretary Santosh Reddy not to fix a standing limit to the financial assistance and sanction the aid to all the needy advocates, who apply for the same.

In a statement released here on Friday, Lakshman Kumar welcomed the government's announcement granting Rs 25 crores as financial assistance to the needy advocates, who are facing hardships in view of Covid-19 across the State. He observed that being ex-officio member of the BAR council, the Advocate General might have been take the views of BAR council members before taking a final decision on fixing standing limit for finance assistance. Out of the 25,000 advocates enrolled their names in the BAR council, around 15,000 advocates are practicing regularly and many of them cannot avail the government's financial assistance which fixed seven years of standing practice, he pointed out.

Lakshman Kumar said the advocate community is requesting the government not to fix standing limit and to give exception to the advocates of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts from obtaining the signature of the President or Secretary of their respective Bar Associations, as these areas are under Red Zone.

Reminding that the BAR Council had already extended financial assistance to advocates with five years practice due to limited funds, he said the funds sanctioned by the government will be sufficient to help all the advocates and urged to extend financial assistance to the advocate clerks also, who will be around 1,960 across the State.