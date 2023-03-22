Karimnagar: Don't lose heart, govt will help, Vinod Kumar tells farmers

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission vice chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that the State government would support every farmer whose crop has been lost due to hailstorm in the district and farmers should not lose heart.

He along with District Collector R V Karnan, Choppadandi MP Sunke Ravishankar and officials visited the fields of paddy, maize, mangoes, watermelon and other crops damaged due to hailstorms in Venkatravupalli, Ramchandrapur, Dattojipalli and Choppadandi mandal Mangalapalli and Lakshmipuram villages of Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. Vinod Kumar said that there was a large amount of damage due to hailstorm in the district. Measures would be accelerated to provide immediate support to around 18,000 farmers who planted various types of crops in around 21,000 acres and were affected by the hailstorm.

He said that the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have been ordered to prepare the crop damage reports immediately and submit the reports and they would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Before the formation Telangana, the State used to look like a desert due to the lack of proper water supply and from such a state, the construction of projects in the State to hundreds of tanks filled up boosting ground water levels and provided abundant water for agriculture.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar said that the damage caused by the natural calamity was heartbreaking and the government will support every farmer who has suffered. ZP CEO Priyanka, District Agriculture Department Officer Sridar, Horticulture Department Officer Srinivas, tahsildars, YMPDOs, other public representatives and officials participated.