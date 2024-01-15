Karimnagar: Festive fervour marks grand celebrations

Karimnagar: United Karimnagar district witnessed spectacular Sankranti celebrations on Sunday, with people of all ages participating in the vibrant celebrations. The erstwhile Karimnagar district embraced the festivities with pomp and religious fervour, creating a lively atmosphere across every nook and corner.

The grand celebrations unfolded in villages, where the first day marks the Bhogi festival, followed by the second day of Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival often referred to as Pedda Panduga, and set to conclude with the third day celebrated as Kanuma.

These festivities coincide with the sun’s entry into Makara Rasi (Capricorn), symbolising the end of winter and the commencement of Uttarayana, a significant phase in the Hindu almanac.

Women kickstarted the festivities by adorning their thresholds with vibrant rangolis, while girls enthusiastically assisted their mothers. Children underwent the traditional head bath with Bhogi Pallu, a customary blessing.

Sankranti special dishes and snacks like Sakinalu, Garelu, Madugulu, and Arshalu were savoured by families. Temples witnessed special events, such as the Goda Devi, also known as Andalamma Kalyanam, attracting devoted attendees who offer prayers.

The skies came alive with the vibrant hues of kites as children and elders engaged in friendly battles. Meanwhile, electric wires and tree branches adorned with hanging, snapped kites told tales of the spirited competitions. Moreover, various people’s organisations, including women’s associations, hosted rangoli competitions at towns and mandal headquarters. The government-declared holidays prompting students, teachers, and employees to flock to their native places, leading to bustling scenes at bus stands and railway stations since Saturday.

Prominent figures like Peddapalli MLA Chinthakunta Vijayaramana Rao, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Thakur, Vemulavada MLA and Government Whip Adi Srinivas, and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao actively participated in Sankranti celebrations at their respective locations, adding to the festive fervour.