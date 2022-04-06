  • Menu
Karimnagar: Financial assistance extended to student

Dr Ramadevi of Siddipet handing over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to a student at ZPHS Sanigaram in Karimnagar district on Wednesday
Dr Ramadevi of Siddipet handing over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to a student at ZPHS Sanigaram in Karimnagar district on Wednesday   

Karimnagar: Siddipet Ravi Nursing Home MD Dr Ramadevi has extended a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to a student at ZPHS at Sanigaram village in the district on Wednesday.

The doctor who happens to be a close relative of Koheda Z PTC Nagaraj Shyamala Madhusudan Rao, recently visited the village on the occasion of Women's Day celebration. She watched the student D Amukta Malyada performing a dance item at the celebration.

Impressed with the student's talent and to support her dream of becoming a classical dancer, Dr Ramadevi promised to provide financial assistance.

Keeping her promise, she handed over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to Amukta Malyada to buy Bharatanatyam dress and for other needs. The ZPHS principal Mahender Reddy and teaching staff were present.

