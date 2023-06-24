Live
- Introducing Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam As Naidu From Keedaa Cola
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
Karimnagar: First level checking of EVMs conducted
In-charge Collector Naveen Nicholas said that the first level checking of EVMs should be done properly for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Karimnagar: In-charge Collector Naveen Nicholas said that the first level checking of EVMs should be done properly for the upcoming Assembly elections.
A first level inspection was conducted in the EVM godown on Friday in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. On this occasion, in-charge Collector Nicholas said that in the presence of representatives of various political parties, godowns will be opened and first level checking (FLC) of EVMs will be conducted.
It is stated that a team of 15 engineers from ECIL has come to the district to monitor the FLC.
In their presence, the Mock Poll will be conducted with 96 votes each. Officials have to inform higher authorities immediately if any problems arise, he said.
Additional Collector Garima Aggarwal, Collectorate EO Jagat Singh, Deputy tahsildar (Elections) Tahseen, representatives of various political parties, Sattineni Srinivas of BRS, M Mohan of Congress, Nampalli Srinivas of BJP, G Anil Kumar of BSP, Amin of MIM, Kalyanapu Agaiah of TDP and others participated in this programme.