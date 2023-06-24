Karimnagar: First level checking of EVMs conducted

Karimnagar: In-charge Collector Naveen Nicholas said that the first level checking of EVMs should be done properly for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A first level inspection was conducted in the EVM godown on Friday in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. On this occasion, in-charge Collector Nicholas said that in the presence of representatives of various political parties, godowns will be opened and first level checking (FLC) of EVMs will be conducted.

It is stated that a team of 15 engineers from ECIL has come to the district to monitor the FLC.

In their presence, the Mock Poll will be conducted with 96 votes each. Officials have to inform higher authorities immediately if any problems arise, he said.

Additional Collector Garima Aggarwal, Collectorate EO Jagat Singh, Deputy tahsildar (Elections) Tahseen, representatives of various political parties, Sattineni Srinivas of BRS, M Mohan of Congress, Nampalli Srinivas of BJP, G Anil Kumar of BSP, Amin of MIM, Kalyanapu Agaiah of TDP and others participated in this programme.