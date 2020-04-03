Karimnagar: Five mobile rythu bazaars launched says Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed free rice to white ration card holders at 9th division in Kotirampur in Karimnagar city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that after learning that three members of a family, residents of Karimnagar city, tested Covid-19 positive after coming in contact with 10 Indonesians, the district administration traced about 80 to 90 members, who are close associates and relatives of the three Karimnagar residents and shifted all of them to isolation centres. They also restricted some of the suspected persons to their houses.

Kamalakar said that people are forced to travel long distances in the city to purchase daily essentials and vegetables since almost all shops were closed in their areas.

To help them out, the district administration launched five mobile rythu bazaars, which will visit all places in the city. More vehicles will be introduced within a few days for the convenience of the people, he added.