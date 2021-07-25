Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar celebrates KTR's birthday

Karimnagar: IT Minister KT Rama Rao's 46th birthday was celebrated in a grand manner across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar cut a 46 kg cake in Telangana Chowk as part of the celebrations and planted saplings at Karimnagar Agricultural Market, Chintakunta and other areas and wished Rama Rao on his birthday.

The Minister showed praises on Rama Rao saying he is serving the people of Telangana as a successful Minister. There is a festive atmosphere across the State with his birthday celebrations.

The IT Minister wanted to celebrate his birthday without wasting money in the name of bouquets and cakes and asked TRS cadres to work for the poor, to be among the people and work towards solving their problems, Kamalakar said.

Rama Rao is known as the successful Minister in the State cabinet and his administration would be useful for the future of Telangana.

Following a call given by MP J Santosh Kumar 50,000 plants were planted in Karimnagar city as a part celebrating KTR's birthday, he said.