Karimnagar: Harish challenges Eatala again

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has challenged former minister Eatala Rajender to come for a debate on the latter's statement on the State tax of Rs 291 on the price of a LPG cylinder.

Addressing an election meeting at Penchikalpet in Huzurabad assembly constituency on Tuesday the Minister said that he was ready for debate anytime and that he would resign if Rajender was able to prove that there was a State tax of Rs 291 on the price of a gas cylinder.

Harish Rao further challenged Rajender that the BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election to quit from the contest if he failed to prove his claims on the State tax. He said the BJP candidate was asking people to vote for him and support that party which increased petroleum and LPG prices.

The Minister alleged that Rajender when he was a minister failed to construct double bedroom houses in the constituency though the State government sanctioned 4000 houses for the constituency. When served as the Minister, Rajender failed to care for the people and he was now doing the same by asking to support the BJP which, being in power in the Centre was troubling common people by increasing prices of essential commodities,

Harish Rao noted. He asked the voters to elect the TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav while promising to construct double bedroom houses and ensure all round development of Huzurabad constituency. Voting for BJP would be harmful to the people, he added.