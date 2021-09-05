Karimnagar: Harish Rao promises sops for Huzurabad teachers

Karimnagar: Minister for Finance T Harish Rao on Sunday announced several sops to the teachers working in various private educational institutions in the Huzurabad assembly segment such as double bedroom houses, white ration cards and continuation of Rs 2,000 per month financial assistance and 25 kg rice.

Accompanied by Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, he participated in the Teachers' Day celebrations organised by the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) in Huzurabad. Speaking on the occasion, he announced the release of Rs 50 lakh to the TRSMA for the construction of an association building in Karimnagar town.

The government had earlier allocated 10 guntas of precious land to the TRSMA association on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. The Minister said that they would soon conduct the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of TRSMA Bhavan.

The Finance Minister also assured exemption of road taxes to private school buses and loans from the cooperative bank for the managements, which were reeling under crisis due to the outbreak of Covid and lockdown. He hailed the services of the private schools and teachers during the statehood movement.

TRSMA state president Y Shekhar Rao explained the present crisis prevailing in the private educational institutions due to the impact of Covid and the closure of schools for over one-and-a-half years. He urged the government to provide interest-free loans to the private schools to run the institutions and continuation of Rs 2,000 per month financial assistance and 25 kg rice to the private teachers.

On the occasion, the Ministers felicitated around 900 teachers belonging to the Huzurabad assembly segment with shawls and mementoes. TRSMA district president K Sanjeeva Reddy and others were present.