Karimnagar: High-level review held on Dalit Bandhu launch

Karimnagar: A high level meeting to review the arrangements for the launch of Dalit bandhu scheme in the district on August 16 was held here on Saturday.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, District Collector RV Karnan and others took part in the meeting. It might be noted that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was scheduled to launch the scheme formally in Huzurabad.

The ministers told the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the success of CM's Huzurabad meeting, which would be attended by around one lakh people. The authorities of concerned departments have to work in coordination with others for conducting Dalit Bandhu Sabha in a smooth manner.

Kamalakar recalled that CM Chandrashekhar Rao started the statehood movement in Karimnagar and launched Rythu Bandhu at Huzurabad. It was a happy moment for the public in Karimnagar district as the CM was going to launch Dalit Bandhu from the district.

He said that in the past, people used to go to Assembly and protest with burnt motors and dried up paddy fields. Now the agriculture fields have become fertile with waters from Kaleshwaram and other projects and with free electricity.

Minister Ishwar said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme brought by the State government for the dalits with great foresight and no other state in the country has introduced such a scheme. There was no room for any irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

Mayor Sunil Rao, Additional Collector Shyam Lal and others were present at the occasion.