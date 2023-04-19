Karimnagar: Huzurabad resident wins Young Engineer award in US

Karimnagar : Nitesh Goli from Huzurabad town living in America has been selected for the "Young Engineer of the Year Award" by the American Society for Civil Engineers.

Goli Nitesh, son of Goli Srinivas – Rajini, the grandson of the town businessman Swargiya Goli Veeraraghavu, continued his education in Hyderabad. He did intermediate course from Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Hyderabad, Engineering from MVSR College of Engineering.

He completed his MS from the prestigious Florida University in America. Nitesh has done many researches in civil engineering and presented research papers to national and international societies.

He is currently working as a civil engineer in Radis. The family members and local residents of Huzurabad are expressing joy on Nitesh Goli being selected for the Young Engineer of the Year Award in America.