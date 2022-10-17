Karimnagar leaders star attractions in campaign

Karimnagar: The by-election held in Huzurabad a year ago created a stir in the politics of the State, similarly, the by-election being held in Munugodu in Nalgonda district is arousing interest among public and in political circles in the State.



The important leaders from the district who can influence the politics of the State are camping in Munugodu making the by-election interesting.

With the release of the election notification, Bandi Sanjay is going to make his own mark felt in the campaign. Another key leader of the district, Vivek Venkat Swamy, is leading the coordination committee in Munugodu.

The saffron party leaders are preparing plans to hand over the campaign responsibilities of the respective villages to the district presidents, chief leaders and corporators of the joint Karimnagar district.

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender has shouldered the responsibility of BJP's campaign for the past few days. He is the chairman of the party's political joining committee and he is meeting local leaders in support of the BJP candidate, Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy.

KTR took the responsibility of Chautuppal-1 MPTC area, ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar were entrusted with the responsibility of Narayanapur - 2 MPTC area and Bodagimparthi, Taskani Gudem, Siddepalli villages in Chandur mandal respectively.

MLCs L Ramana, Padi Kaushik Reddy along with MLAs K Chander, Rasamai Balakishan, Dr Sanjay Kumar, K Vidyasagar Rao, Voditela Sathish Kumar, Dasari Manohar Reddy and TRS district President GV Ramakrishna Rao along with other leaders also will be joining the election campaign.

The Congress leaders of Karimnagar district are already participating in the campaign in Munugodu. Former Minister D Sridhar Babu has been campaigning in Marrigudem Mandal for the past few days.

As there is a padayatra to be organised by Rahul Gandhi, the party headquarters has issued orders to supervise the yatra. MLC Jeevan Reddy from Jagtial has been entrusted with the responsibility of Marrigudem mandal campaign. Former MLA Vijayaramana Rao is also handling Munugodu mandal responsibilities.