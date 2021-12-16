Karimnagar: Legal seminar held for postal employees

Karimnagar: Under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority, a legal seminar for Postal Employees was held on Wednesday evening at the Judicial Service Bhavan at the premises of the District Court. District Court Chief Justice Priyadarshini was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Justice Priyadarshini said that the seminar was set up to inform the people in the villages through postal employees about the service by the organisation which was set up to provide free legal aid to the poor. She briefed about the opportunity to the poor people in the villages and requested the organisation members to educate the villagers on this.

She said that service organisation would also work for quick resolution of pending cases.

Later, Legal Services Commission secretary elaborated on the main purpose of the organisation. Mail overseer Mallesham, Karimnagar North Sub Division Branch Postmasters, Assistant Branch Postmasters and others were present.