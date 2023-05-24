Karimnagar: Liquor smugglers warned of strict action

Karimnagar: District Excise Superintendent P Srinivasa Rao warned that strict action will taken against those found transporting and selling illegal and non-duty paid liquor in the district.

He reviewed with the officials the measures to be taken to control the sale of illegal and non-duty paid (NDP) liquor in the district. Srinivasa Rao said that illegal liquor, non-duty paid liquor, whether it is sold, transported or possessed in Karimnagar district, a case will be registered and strict action will be taken.

He warned that if a single bottle of liquor is brought and sold from other States such as Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and other states, appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

He said that a case will be registered against the parcel and transport owners, motorists and drivers in the city, whoever supplies illegal liquor, and also if any parties are held in the city and the event permission is not obtained from the Excise department, strict action will be taken against such function halls and function organisers.

Also, if liquor is brought from other states in private travel buses, RTC buses, but by other means, action will be taken, he said. He said that to prevent illegal sale of liquor surprise raids are being conducted and constant surveillance is observed in coordination with the officials of police, excise and enforcement departments.

Assistant Excise Superintendent Manemma, Urban CI Tathaji, DTF CI Chandramohan, Rural CI Tirumalatha, Timmapur CI Indra Prasad, SIs and others participated in this meeting.