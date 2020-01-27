Karimnagar mayor, deputy mayor elections tomorrow

Karimnagar: The elections for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) were held on January 24, instead of January 22 on which the elections of all municipal corporations and municipalities across the State were conducted, due to the stay orders given by the High Court.



The HC kept the polls on hold, asking the State Election Commission to clear the issues relating to discrepancies in voters' lists in a few wards.

By winning a maximum of 33 divisions out of the 60 present in KMC, the ruling TRS is going to get Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts without the support of other parties. The TRS won two divisions - 20th and 37th – unanimously, hence elections held for 58 divisions of KMC.

The counting of votes in the municipal elections for 58 divisions in Karimnagar commenced at 7 am on Monday after counting postal ballot votes at SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar. The counting was conducted in three rounds and a total of 58 tables were arranged for the counting process. 58 members of counting super wizards and 20 members of micro observers discharged their duties for smooth conduct of counting process.

Right from the first round of counting, the ruling party showed leading in majority of the divisions and by final round the party was managed to get maximum number of 33 divisions. While the Bharatiya Janata Party, which gave a tough fight in many divisions, secured 13 divisions and stood at second place in almost all the divisions.

The MIM won in six divisions while independents won in about eight divisions. The Congress did not open its account in the municipal elections that are held in 58 divisions for the first time in its history.

The divisions won by the TRS are 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 41, 45, 46, 49, 51, 53, 56, 59 and 60. While the BJP won in 13 divisions - 1, 13, 15, 26, 28, 32, 36, 44, 48, 55, 57, 58 and 10th divisions and MIM won in six divisions - 4, 5, 27, 34, 52 and 47 divisions. Independents had won in eight divisions - 11, 09, 18, 19, 40, 50, 54 and 31 divisions.

Out of the total 2,61,134 population present under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits, 1,65,147 casted their vote including 82,793 men and 82,350 women.

The elections for mayor and deputy mayor posts will be held on January 29.