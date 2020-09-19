Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao assures to solve drainage problems

Karimnagar: 'We aim at all-round development of the divisions,' stated City Mayor Y Sunil Rao. Along with local corporator Shakira Anjum Barkat Ali, he toured 34th division after complaints of problems in the division. He inspected drainage system and assured that corporator Barkat Ali will redress the problems in the division.

Instructing the city planning officer then and there to visit the place and remove the compound wall in accordance with the Master Plan, the Mayor said that steps are being taken to address drainage problems in all divisions of the city.

Stating that previously constructed drainages were narrow and water could reach roads when it rains, Sunil Rao directed the officials to widen the drainages built in the past. He further said the problem would be solved by repairing dilapidated drainage in some places.

He also assured that steps would be taken to set up cross culverts at two places in line with the flow of sewage in the drainages.

Stating that the concerned contractor has been directed to immediately address the issue of drainage related to the Smart City, he reiterated that the drainage system of 34th division would be improved soon and steps would be taken to ensure that the people would not be disturbed.