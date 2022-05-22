Karimnagar: Mega job fair held

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar told the youth to take advantage of the job opportunities being provided by the State government and grow. He attended a mega job fair organised here on Saturday and handed over appointment letters to selected students. Speaking on the occasion, the minister thanked the Chief Minister KCR for organising job fairs under the aegis of the Department of Youth Services

The youth should show the best talent and get jobs and prove to themselves to stand on their own feet instead of relying on their parents. In the past, employees were recruited by Andhras in all fields and employment opportunities for Telangana youth were affected, Kamalakar said. He advised the youth to believe in their talent to get jobs, grow up and to make their parents' dreams come true.

The government has given notification for 83, 000 jobs and appointments would be made transparently based on merit. District Collector RV Karnan said the youth should take advantage of government and private employment opportunities. A new app has been launched by the Varadhi Society to help the unemployed youth in the district to excel in groups exams.

Youth could download the app from the Play Store and collect information related to the competitive exams. Online exams could be written through this app. The app was being used by 2300 students in the district.

District Youth and Sports Development Officer Raja Veeru said that 26 companies including Apollo Pharmacy, Blue Ocean, Premier Healthcare, Ratna Automobile, Geo Mart, Vodafone Idea Limited, Varun Motors took part in the job fair.