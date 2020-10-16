Karimnagar: Minister Eatala Rajendar inspects damaged crops

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajendar inspected the damaged crops due to unseasonal rains for the past two days in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Thursday. He inspected damaged crops in Lakshmajipally village in Yellanthakunta mandal and damaged houses in Sriramulapalli village of Kamalapur mandal.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajendar said as many 500 houses and crops in Sriramulapally village were damaged. Green fields, which are about to reap good yield, were totally damaged due to the sudden rains as a result of cyclonic effect. He assured of discussing the farmers' plight with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and will help them. He suggested the farmers to dry the soaked food grains as there is a chance of grains turning black with fungus and also to ensure moisture content must not exceed more than 17 percent.

The Minister ordered agricultural officials to estimate crop loss in villages and submit the report as early as possible to sanction compensation for the farmers and also the report of damaged households in Sriramulapally village. He assured that every food grain will be purchased from farmers whether it is large or fine quality.