Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar angry with people for not maintaining social distance

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar was angry on the people for not maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus, after inspecting various vegetable markets in the city on Thursday. City Mayor Y Sunil Rao and City Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi also accompanied the Minister.

Addressing the people, Minister Kamalakar warned that the virus will spread quickly from person to others if they gather in masses. He stated that from Friday, rules will be implemented strictly in vegetable markets and vegetables will be sold at one shop only in the market yard and other shops will be closed.

He said that people are not following social distance when they come out to buy groceries and other things despite strict warning from the district administration. He warned that rules will be implemented strictly from Friday (March 27). Vehicles are not permitted at the vegetable market and people should come by walk from their house, however longer the distance may be.

Minister Kamalakar ordered the police officials to be strict with the people, who violate the government orders.