Karimnagar: MLA Ravi Shankar helps two orphan girls

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar on Sunday paid a visit to Katnapalli village of Choppadandi mandal of the Karimnagar district and assured the two girls who became orphans with the sudden death of their parents of suitable help.

With the death of their parents, the two sisters are living in miserable conditions in a hut which was damaged completely. On learning about the miserable condition of two sisters, the Choppadandi MLA visited the village and met the two girls.

MLA Ravi Shankar assured them that after the completion of lock down period, the elder girl Samatha will be given an employment opportunity and younger girl Mamatha will be given admission in the Gurukul residential school run by the state government.

As an immediate help, MLA Ravi Shankar gave Rs.20,000 to them along with one quintal of rice and requested the people to help them. He said that a bank account will be opened in their name on Monday and those who wants to help them add the amount directly into their bank account, he appealed.

Reacting to the appeal made by MLA Ravi Shankar, the members of the Jai Bheem Foundation of Katnepalli village handed over Rs.5,000 on the spot to the sisters through the hands of MLA.

Meanwhile, reacting to the kind gesture of MLA Ravi Shankar, TRS party working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao appreciated the MLA for his good works and said that Good job MLA Ravi Shankar.