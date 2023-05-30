Karimnagar: MLA Voditala Satish Kumar inaugurates Panchayat building

Karimnagar : The new Gram Panchayat building built at a cost of Rs 16 lakhs was inaugurated on Monday by Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar in Govardhanagiri village of Akkannapet mandal in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar said that there is a very prestigious Sanjeevaraya Gutta in Govardhanagiri village and added that Sanjeevaraya is the god who fulfills the wishes and in the coming time, the village will become a good tourist destination. The MLA recalled that Minister KTR had mentioned in a meeting at Husnabad that he has a special connection with Govardhanagiri village. Gram Panchayat buildings are the centres for making plans for comprehensive development of the villages, Gram Panchayat Building is like the heart of every village.

The Telangana government provided Gram Panchayat buildings for each village as well as tractors, dumping yards, Vaikunthadhamas, CC roads, sewage canals, social buildings, schools for the management of Gram Panchayats.

The MLA informed on this occasion that road construction, construction of Bathukamma Ghat and construction of Durgamma temple will be undertaken from Bodigapalle to Banjerupalli via Govardhanagiri village.