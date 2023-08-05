Live
Karimnagar: Notification for tender of liquor shops issued
Highlights
The Prohibition & Excise Department has issued a notification for the tender of Liquor shops for the year 2023-25 issued by the Government of Telangana.
Karimnagar: The Prohibition & Excise Department has issued a notification for the tender of Liquor shops for the year 2023-25 issued by the Government of Telangana. District Liquor Prohibition and Excise Officer P Srinivasa Rao said that applications will be received from Aug 4 to 18 till 5 pm (Aug 6, 13 and 15 are holidays) at Karimnagar Urban Station (Opposite Kashmir Gadda, Ayyappa Gudi Kaman), for a total of 94 shops across Karimnagar district.
