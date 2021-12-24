Karimnagar: Officials directed to take measures to prevent spread of Omicron

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan directed the health officials to take measures to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. He held a review meeting here on Thursday with medical officers, municipal and Panchayati Raj officials on measures to prevent spread of the Omicron variant. He said that in view of Omicron cases being registered in the State, all precautionary measures should be taken to prevent new Omicron variant cases in the district.

Covid diagnostic tests should be increased in the district. Physicians were instructed to administer Covid vaccine through mobile teams in Covid high risk areas. The second dose vaccine in the district was 84 per cent complete and the rest should be completed by the end of the month.

Everyone has to be vigilant by keeping physical distance as there is a possibility of an outbreak in the coming festive season. He said those who were not wearing the mask would be fined by the police department.

Karnan directed municipal commissioners to carry out Covid prevention activities in all the municipalities. Specialised vaccination camps, mobile vaccination teams were ordered to complete the second dose vaccination one hundred percent.

He said there was no shortage of oxygen in the district and the government hospital had an oxygen generator plant. He ordered officials to check the oxygen supply to the beds in the government hospital and to submit a report within two days

The meeting was attended by ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, District Medical Health Officer Dr Zuveria, Municipal Commissioner Seva Eslawath, District Hospital RMO Dr Jyoti, EE Ravinder and others.