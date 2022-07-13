Karimnagar: Officials told to be alert to prevent loss of life

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan directed officals to be vigilant to prevent loss of life and property due to heavy rains the district has been witnessing for the past few days.

The Collector conducted a mandal-wise review of the heavy rains with irrigation engineers, medical and health department doctors and MPDOs through video conference on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the engineers and officials of the Irrigation Department should take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property as the ponds might breach due to heavy rains.

Karnan ordered the SE Irrigation to keep sandbags available and direct the AEs to monitor the situation from time to time to take appropriate action immediately if the tanks were breached. He said that early measures should be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, viral fevers, dengue and typhoid due to rains.

Medical officers should be available to the public at the primary health centres. Medicines should be made available in the hospital. Medical officers should visit the SC, ST, BC and KGBV hostels and check the children's health. The Collector ordered to cancel the leave of those who were on leave and not to grant leave to anyone in the wake of heavy rains.