Karimnagar: One-day training for Blue Colts, Patrol Cars held

Karimnagar: Following the orders of Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, one-day training programme was held for the police personnel of Blue Colts and Patrol Cars at the Commissionerate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, one Town Inspector G Vijay Kumar said by rendering services very fast, the police personnel of Blue Colts and Patrol Car must increase the prestige of the department.

There is a possibility of getting information about anti-social activities that are going on in the society through the special information system. So, by maintaining cordial relationships with all sections of people in the society, the police personnel of both departments must establish a perfect information system for preventing the anti-social activities, he advised.

Along with discharging regular duty, the police personnel of Blue Colts and Patrol Car departments must play a key role in keeping a tab on anti-social activities. They must create awareness among the people about the importance of the evidence at the crime spot which will be highly helpful in arresting the criminals.

Inspector G Vijay Kumar also ordered them to conduct vigorous patrolling in high risk zones to prevent the crime rate along with focusing on history and history sheeters and also against the persons who encourage communal riots and on suspected people.

The police personnel, who will render better services, will be rewarded by Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, he informed.