Karimnagar: People waiting for Union budget with expectations

Karimnagar: It's going to be a challenging and Hercules task for Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to bring back the country's economic system on to the track, which was shattered after Covid-19 outbreak.

It is going to be interesting to see how the union budget will be, which the Central government is going to present within a few days. It's learnt that this time there will be no printed copy of the budget, but it would be presented digitally. When contacted different sections of people have expressed their opinion about the budget.

Hema Latha Sri Patel, a social organiser and resident of Karimnagar city, said that they will watch budget presentation live every year to know the allotments to various sectors and benefits of the people. Speaking to The Hans India, she said it also helps to develop awareness about different topics discussed during the budget presentation in the Parliament. Speaking to The Hans India, a degree student Jignyasa said that she along with her family members will watch live budget presentation in the Parliament every year to know budget allocations to different sectors.

A farmer from Venkatraopally village of Boinapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, Burgala Satish, said to this paper that normally farmers will be busy with agriculture activities when budget would be introduced in the Parliament. "But we will come to know later through various sources about how much money was allocated for agriculture sector and how it will be beneficial for them. Every farmer wishes a good budget for agriculture sector," he added.