Karimnagar: Philanthropists donate 10 oxygen concentrators to District Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: Moved over the plight of the Covid positive patients and the need for the supply of oxygen for the treatment of the patients, the Karimnagar based philanthropists have donated 10 oxygen concentrators to Collector K Shashanka for use in the government hospitals including primary health centres and Covid care centres for the benefit of patients.

Philanthropists and industrialists Bhagwandas Karwa, Krishna Karwa and Karthik Karwa have handed over 10 oxygen concentrators' worth over Rs 7 lakhs sourced from China to the Collector at his camp office in Karimnagar town on Tuesday. The philanthropists have donated the oxygen concentrators in memory of eminent industrialist and social worker Kesarimal Karwa.

On this occasion, the Collector lauded the noble gesture of Karwa family members to help save the lives of the Covid patients by supplying the necessary oxygen concentrators following the demand in the district and added that they would use the concentrators at the Covid care centres. He also called upon them to come forward and support the district administration to mitigate the crisis raised out of the outbreak of the pandemic virus and help the people.

Bhagwandas Karwa said that they had donated 10 oxygen concentrators with five litres capacity each to help save the lives of patients suffering from the deadly virus. He hoped the oxygen concentrators would serve the needy during the pandemic. He also assured to further support the government in fighting the deadly virus.